The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) are just 3-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (35-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI

SportsNet LA and NBCS-CHI Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Bulls vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Bulls 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Bulls (38-35-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 3.5% more often than the Lakers (36-35-3) this year.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 56% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3 or more (55.6%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the total 41.1% of the time this season (30 out of 73). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 17-24, while the Lakers are 14-9 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Chicago is 20th in the league offensively (113.3 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (112.3 points conceded).

The Bulls are 21st in the NBA in assists (24.3 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Chicago takes 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.3% of Chicago's buckets are 2-pointers, and 24.7% are 3-pointers.

