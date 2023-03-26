Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 124-96 win over the Trail Blazers (his previous action) Vucevic produced 23 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Let's break down Vucevic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.7 17.4 Rebounds 10.5 11.3 11.2 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.3 PRA 30.5 32.3 31.9 PR 27.5 29 28.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.6.

Defensively, the Lakers are 21st in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.5 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2021 35 19 13 2 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vucevic or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.