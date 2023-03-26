Patrick Beverley and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-96 win versus the Trail Blazers, Beverley tallied four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Beverley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 5.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.3 PRA -- 13 15.1 PR 10.5 10.1 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Lakers

Beverley's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are 27th in the league, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.6 makes per contest, 21st in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2022 29 18 6 1 2 3 1 1/2/2022 31 12 9 6 2 1 2 12/17/2021 32 9 9 7 1 1 1 11/12/2021 24 11 7 4 0 0 1

