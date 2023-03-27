Bulls vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 27
Take a look at the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (36-38), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 27 at 10:30 PM ET.
The Bulls' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 118-108 win against the Lakers. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 32 points for the Bulls in the victory.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.7
|3
|3
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.5
|2.8
|0.8
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Face), Paul George: Out (Leg), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls' 113.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, Chicago is 29-12.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulls are posting 116.6 points per game, 3.2 more than their season average (113.4).
- Chicago connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league), 2.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc (11th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.
- The Bulls rank 20th in the league averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.6 points per 100 possessions.
Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-4.5
|220.5
