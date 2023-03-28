The St. Louis Blues will host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, March 28, with the Canucks victorious in three consecutive games.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP to see the Canucks look to defeat the Blues.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/23/2023 Blues Canucks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN
12/19/2022 Canucks Blues 5-1 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Blues are giving up 266 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.
  • The Blues rank 19th in the league with 233 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 70 33 34 67 50 48 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 58 24 40 64 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 69 16 46 62 39 63 53.2%
Brayden Schenn 73 21 36 57 42 34 46.6%
Justin Faulk 73 9 30 39 50 47 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have conceded 265 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • The Canucks have 245 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 71 35 58 93 43 54 43.6%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 72 29 44 73 45 50 54.2%
Quinn Hughes 69 5 64 69 40 50 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 72 35 31 66 23 29 -
Brock Boeser 65 15 34 49 19 22 39.6%

