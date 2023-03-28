The St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5, winners of three straight) at Enterprise Center. The contest on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-3-1. They have scored 43 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (24.1% of opportunities).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Blues vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blues 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-110)

Blues (-110) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.7)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have finished 8-6-14 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 33-34-6.

In the 15 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-4 record (good for 22 points).

In the nine games this season the Blues registered just one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

St. Louis has finished 2-14-4 in the 20 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering eight points).

The Blues are 30-10-2 in the 42 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 62 points).

In the 31 games when St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 15-13-3 record (33 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 9-11-1 (19 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 47 times, and went 22-20-5 (49 points).

Blues Rank Blues AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 27th 3.64 Goals Allowed 3.63 26th 28th 28.5 Shots 30.1 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 19th 20.3% Power Play % 22.2% 10th 25th 75.1% Penalty Kill % 71.3% 32nd

Blues vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

