The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is 225.5.

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 225.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 40 of 75 games this season.
  • Chicago's average game total this season has been 225.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago is 39-36-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulls have won in 18, or 41.9%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Chicago has won 14 of its 31 games, or 45.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Bulls Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 47 62.7% 116.4 229.8 116.7 229.1 232.1
Bulls 40 53.3% 113.4 229.8 112.4 229.1 228.1

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over five times.
  • This year, Chicago is 20-17-0 at home against the spread (.541 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-19-0 ATS (.500).
  • The Bulls score just 3.3 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (116.7).
  • Chicago has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 37-38 11-13 37-38
Bulls 39-36 23-20 33-42

Bulls vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Bulls
116.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
30-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.4
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
22-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-19
22-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-20

