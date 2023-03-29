How to Watch the Bulls vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) on March 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Lakers.
Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 49.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has compiled a 29-20 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 23-9 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score more points per game at home (114.3) than away (112.4), and also allow fewer points at home (111.5) than on the road (113.3).
- In 2022-23 Chicago is conceding 1.8 fewer points per game at home (111.5) than on the road (113.3).
- At home the Bulls are picking up 25 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (23.9).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Foot
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
