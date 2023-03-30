The 2023 Valero Texas Open will run at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, playing at 7,438 yards as a par-72 with an $8.9M purse on the line. J.J. Spaun won the most recent edition of this event. Watch the opening round on Thursday, March 30 to see who will take the first step to claiming the title this year.

How to Watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards

Par 72/7,438 yards TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel

Valero Texas Open Top-Ranked Participants

Valero Texas Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:30 AM ET Hole 1 Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer 8:52 AM ET Hole 10 Thomas Detry, Ben Martin, Seonghyeon Kim 9:03 AM ET Hole 10 Matt Kuchar, Nicolas Echavarria, Matt Wallace 9:14 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam, Sepp Straka 9:25 AM ET Hole 10 Padraig Harrington, Lucas Glover, Francesco Molinari 9:36 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Stuard, Brice Garnett, Kramer Hickok 9:47 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Schenk, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman 9:58 AM ET Hole 10 Kyle Stanley, Doc Redman, Kelly Kraft 10:09 AM ET Hole 10 Michael Gligic, Nicolai Hojgaard, Carl Yuan 10:20 AM ET Hole 10 Pierceson Coody, Sam Stevens, Nick Hardy

