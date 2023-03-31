The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -8.5 223.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 43 of 76 games this season.
  • Chicago has an average total of 225.8 in its games this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bulls have a 39-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • Chicago has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 43 56.6% 113.3 224.8 112.5 229.8 228.1
Hornets 49 63.6% 111.5 224.8 117.3 229.8 229.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total six times.
  • Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-18-0) than it has in road games (19-19-0).
  • The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets give up.
  • Chicago is 23-7 against the spread and 21-9 overall when scoring more than 117.3 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 39-37 1-1 34-42
Hornets 37-40 14-13 33-44

Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Hornets
113.3
Points Scored (PG)
 111.5
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
23-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-11
21-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.3
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
26-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
24-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11

