The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Beverley, in his last game (March 29 loss against the Lakers) posted .

Below, we break down Beverley's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 5.0 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.2 PRA -- 12.9 15.1 PR 10.5 10 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Patrick Beverley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Hornets

Beverley's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 117.3 points per contest.

Conceding 46.3 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 17th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 32 6 7 2 2 3 0 12/23/2022 30 11 6 3 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beverley or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.