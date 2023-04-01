Andrew Knizner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate (2022)

  • Knizner hit .215 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 40 of 97 games last season (41.2%) Knizner had at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (14.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • In four of 97 games last year, he left the yard (4.1%). He went deep in 1.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Knizner drove in a run in 15 games last season out 97 (15.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He crossed home plate in 24 of his 97 games a year ago (24.7%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 47
.210 AVG .219
.319 OBP .290
.300 SLG .300
5 XBH 9
2 HR 2
13 RBI 12
24/12 K/BB 38/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 50
17 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (46.0%)
3 (6.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.0%)
7 (14.9%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (34.0%)
2 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.0%)
6 (12.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (18.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • Gausman starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 32-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
