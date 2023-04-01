Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) at 2:15 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 10-9 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 9.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals were victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, St. Louis came away with a win 16 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season St. Louis scored the fifth-most runs in baseball (772 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.

