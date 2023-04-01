Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) at 2:15 PM ET (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 10-9 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty.
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 9.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals were victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last season, St. Louis came away with a win 16 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season St. Louis scored the fifth-most runs in baseball (772 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Blue Jays
|L 10-9
|Miles Mikolas vs Alek Manoah
|April 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Kevin Gausman
|April 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Chris Bassitt
|April 3
|Braves
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Charlie Morton
|April 4
|Braves
|-
|Steven Matz vs TBA
|April 5
|Braves
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Max Fried
|April 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
