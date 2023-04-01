Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest versus Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 1. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays won 78, or 58.6%, of the 133 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Blue Jays won 65 of their 110 games, or 59.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays hit 98 homers on the road last season (1.2 per game).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Cardinals were chosen as underdogs in 65 games last year and walked away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those games.

Last year, the Cardinals won 16 of 48 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

St. Louis hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Cardinals had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

