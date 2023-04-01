After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

  • Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In 72.5% of his games last year (111 of 153), Goldschmidt got a base hit, and in 49 of those games (32.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in 20.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 153), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his 153 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 22.9% of those contests (35). He drove in three or more runs in 16 games.
  • He came around to score 78 times in 153 games (51.0%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 74
.347 AVG .290
.441 OBP .370
.653 SLG .507
39 XBH 37
22 HR 13
67 RBI 48
62/46 K/BB 79/34
4 SB 3
Home Away
79 GP 74
59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%)
26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%)
44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%)
34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 32-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he ranked 25th in ERA (3.35), 36th in WHIP (1.237), and seventh in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
