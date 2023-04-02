Blues vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) take a five-game road win streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Blues vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-215)
|Blues (+185)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 49 times, and won 20, or 40.8%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 2-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blues have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has played 46 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Blues vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|279 (2nd)
|Goals
|245 (13th)
|160 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (28th)
|58 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (20th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (21st)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Seven of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.8 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have scored 245 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.
- The Blues have allowed 280 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their -35 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
