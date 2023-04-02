United Center is where the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) and Chicago Bulls (37-40) will clash on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nikola Vucevic are players to watch for the Grizzlies and Bulls, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Ja Morant, Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls topped the Hornets on Friday, 121-91. DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in four assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 23 3 4 1 0 1 Zach LaVine 23 3 3 1 0 3 Nikola Vucevic 21 8 0 0 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounding (11.1 per game), and produces 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is averaging team highs in points (24.9 per game) and assists (4.2). And he is producing 4.5 rebounds, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Patrick Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu is posting 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the field.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.8 5.1 4.6 1.7 0.4 1.3 Zach LaVine 25.1 3.1 5.3 0.7 0.3 2.2 Nikola Vucevic 18 9.7 2.9 0.9 0.4 0.9 Coby White 13.5 3.5 5.4 0.9 0 2.7 Patrick Beverley 5.7 4.5 2.9 1.1 0.7 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.