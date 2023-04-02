On Sunday, April 2, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (1-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at -110. An 8-run total is set in this game.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Brendan Donovan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals entered a game as favorites 99 times last season and won 65, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Cardinals had a record of 65-34, a 65.7% win rate, when they were favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Cardinals averaged 1.2 homers per home game last season (98 total at home).

St. Louis had a .421 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Blue Jays were victorious in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Blue Jays came away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Toronto hit 98 home runs away from home last season (1.2 per game).

The Blue Jays slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cardinals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.