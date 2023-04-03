Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)
- Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
- Donovan had a hit in 76 of 128 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 3.9% of his games last season (128 in all), going deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove in a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 50 of 128 games last year (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.330
|AVG
|.236
|.441
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.305
|17
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/30
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (61.7%)
|17 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.0%)
|33 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.3%)
|3 (4.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 4.34 ERA ranked 38th, 1.233 WHIP ranked 35th, and 10.7 K/9 ranked sixth among qualified major league pitchers last year.
