Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)
- Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- Carlson picked up a base hit in 73 out of 130 games last season (56.2%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (19.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 of 130 games last year (23.8%), Carlson picked up an RBI, and nine of those games (6.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in 47 of his 130 games a season ago (36.2%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.342
|OBP
|.295
|.431
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|48/27
|K/BB
|46/19
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.9%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (21.5%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|5 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.6%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 39-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.