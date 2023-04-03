Lars Nootbaar is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 3, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate (2022)

Nootbaar hit .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

In 48.2% of his games last year (53 of 110), Nootbaar got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 12.7% of his games last season (110 in all), going deep in 4% of his trips to home plate.

Nootbaar picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 110 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.2% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored in 37.3% of his 110 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.1% of those games (10).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 52 .184 AVG .266 .271 OBP .399 .346 SLG .539 10 XBH 23 6 HR 8 16 RBI 24 35/16 K/BB 36/36 1 SB 3 Home Away 53 GP 57 22 (41.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (54.4%) 4 (7.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.0%) 15 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (45.6%) 6 (11.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (14.0%) 11 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)