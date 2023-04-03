After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

Goldschmidt put up 178 hits and a .405 on-base percentage while slugging .578.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked fifth and he was third in slugging.

Goldschmidt got a base hit in 111 of 153 games last year (72.5%), with at least two hits in 49 of those contests (32.0%).

He went yard in 32 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 20.9%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt drove in a run in 36.6% of his games last year (56 of 153), with two or more RBIs in 35 of those games (22.9%). He had three or more RBIs in 16 games.

In 78 of 153 games last season (51.0%) he touched home plate, and in 25 of those games (16.3%) he scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 74 .347 AVG .290 .441 OBP .370 .653 SLG .507 39 XBH 37 22 HR 13 67 RBI 48 62/46 K/BB 79/34 4 SB 3 Home Away 79 GP 74 59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%) 26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%) 44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%) 34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)