Tommy Edman -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)

  • Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Edman picked up a base hit in 102 of 155 games last year (65.8%), with multiple hits in 41 of those contests (26.5%).
  • In 13 of 155 games last year, he homered (8.4%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Edman picked up an RBI in 41 of 155 games last season (26.5%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 44.5% of his games last year (69 of 155), with two or more runs on 21 occasions (13.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.276 AVG .254
.320 OBP .332
.416 SLG .385
24 XBH 24
8 HR 5
28 RBI 29
47/17 K/BB 64/31
19 SB 13
Home Away
79 GP 76
52 (65.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
22 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.0%)
36 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (43.4%)
8 (10.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.6%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 39-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went two innings.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
