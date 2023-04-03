After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Contreras had a base hit in 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (24.8%).

In 20 of 113 games last year, he left the yard (17.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 54 .259 AVG .224 .362 OBP .335 .459 SLG .474 23 XBH 24 10 HR 12 33 RBI 22 55/24 K/BB 48/21 4 SB 0 Home Away 59 GP 54 38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)