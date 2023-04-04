The St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) -- who've lost seven straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, and NBCS-PH
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/8/2022 Flyers Blues 5-1 PHI

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues rank 29th in goals against, conceding 283 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Blues' 248 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 74 36 34 70 53 51 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Brayden Schenn 77 21 41 62 44 38 47%
Justin Faulk 77 10 34 44 57 49 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (252 in total), 22nd in the league.
  • With 205 goals (2.7 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Flyers have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 54 29 27 56 24 30 49.1%
Kevin Hayes 75 17 36 53 33 35 50.3%
Anthony DeAngelo 69 11 31 42 57 24 -
Owen Tippett 71 23 19 42 22 37 63.3%
Morgan Frost 75 18 23 41 26 36 45.9%

