The Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) will attempt to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH.

In the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-2-2 while scoring 41 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.7%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Blues 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-135)

Blues (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.8)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 35-35-7 record overall, with a 9-7-16 record in games that have needed overtime.

St. Louis has 24 points (10-2-4) in the 16 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Blues registered only one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

St. Louis has taken eight points from the 20 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-14-4 record).

The Blues have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 32-10-3 in those games (to record 67 points).

In the 32 games when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 16-13-3.

In the 22 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 9-11-2 (20 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 50 times, and went 24-21-5 (53 points).

Blues Rank Blues AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 28th 3.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 27th 28.6 Shots 29.2 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 31.6 20th 21st 19.7% Power Play % 15.7% 31st 29th 73.1% Penalty Kill % 75.1% 25th

Blues vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

