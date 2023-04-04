Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)
- Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
- Donovan got a hit 76 times last year in 128 games (59.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.3%).
- Including the 128 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (3.9%), leaving the yard in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan drove in a run in 29 of 128 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score 50 times in 128 games (39.1%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.330
|AVG
|.236
|.441
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.305
|17
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/30
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (61.7%)
|17 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.0%)
|33 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.3%)
|3 (4.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
