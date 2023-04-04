The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -3.5 234.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 21 of 78 games this season.
  • The average total in Chicago's games this season is 225.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bulls are 41-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Chicago has won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 21 26.9% 113.6 231.7 112.2 230.3 228.1
Hawks 42 53.8% 118.1 231.7 118.1 230.3 233.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Bulls have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road affairs (20-19-0).
  • The 113.6 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • Chicago is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Bulls and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 41-37 12-11 35-43
Hawks 34-44 8-7 43-35

Bulls vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Hawks
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 118.1
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
22-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-27
20-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-21
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
37-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-8
36-22
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6

