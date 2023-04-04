The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three straight road games. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 234.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 21 of 78 games this season.

The average total in Chicago's games this season is 225.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulls are 41-37-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has won 19, or 57.6%, of the 33 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Chicago has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 21 26.9% 113.6 231.7 112.2 230.3 228.1 Hawks 42 53.8% 118.1 231.7 118.1 230.3 233.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Bulls have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road affairs (20-19-0).

The 113.6 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.5 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Chicago is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Bulls and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 41-37 12-11 35-43 Hawks 34-44 8-7 43-35

Bulls vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Hawks 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 118.1 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 22-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-27 20-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-21 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 37-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-8 36-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

