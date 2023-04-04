Coby White Player Prop Bets: Bulls vs. Hawks - April 4
The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|9.5
|14.2
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.8
|3.5
|Assists
|3.5
|2.7
|5.3
|PRA
|18.5
|15
|23
|PR
|14.5
|12.3
|17.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.5
Coby White Insights vs. the Hawks
- White has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- White is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- White's Bulls average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.6 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Hawks have conceded 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.
- The Hawks give up 26 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.9 makes per game.
Coby White vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/23/2023
|22
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|12/21/2022
|30
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|12/11/2022
|31
|12
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
