The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams put up 12 points and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 128-107 win versus the Grizzlies.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.1 9.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.9 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 15.2 12.5 PR 12.5 14 11.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Hawks

Williams has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 118.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have allowed 26 per game, 20th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 31 18 10 2 2 0 1 12/21/2022 37 11 8 1 1 2 0 12/11/2022 25 8 7 1 0 2 0

