Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) are 7-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 7)

Bucks (- 7) Pick OU: Under (230)



With their .519 ATS win percentages this year, both the Bucks (41-33-5 ATS) and the Bulls (41-38-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Milwaukee (11-16) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40.7%) than Chicago (6-3) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (44.3% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (49.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 53-12, while the Bulls are 19-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

With 113.5 points scored per game and 112.3 points allowed, Chicago is 18th in the league on offense and seventh defensively.

At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.

The Bulls are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Chicago attempts 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.5% of its makes coming from there.

