Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) face the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +324 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 113.2 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Bulls have a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.5 points per game, 18th in the league, and are allowing 112.3 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 230.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams together allow 225.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Chicago has compiled a 39-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Bulls and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +30000 +550 Bucks +310 +145 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bulls? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.