Find the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (38-41), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bulls prepare for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bulls' last game was a 123-105 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 26 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Out Rest 5.6 3.0 2.9

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Knee), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.

Chicago is 29-10 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

The Bulls have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 113.1 points per contest, 0.4 fewer points their than season average of 113.5.

Chicago makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (13th in NBA). It is making 2.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.2 per game at 35.8%.

The Bulls average 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 109.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in NBA).

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 230.5

