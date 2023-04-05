On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate (2022)

Goldschmidt had 178 hits and a .405 OBP while slugging .578.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Goldschmidt had a hit 111 times last year in 153 games (72.5%), including 49 multi-hit games (32.0%).

In 32 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (20.9%). He went deep in 5.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 36.6% of his games a season ago (56 of 153), Goldschmidt picked up an RBI. In 35 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 16 contests.

He scored a run in 78 of 153 games last season, with multiple runs in 25 of those games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 74 .347 AVG .290 .441 OBP .370 .653 SLG .507 39 XBH 37 22 HR 13 67 RBI 48 62/46 K/BB 79/34 4 SB 3 Home Away 79 GP 74 59 (74.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (70.3%) 26 (32.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (31.1%) 44 (55.7%) Games w/1+ Run 34 (45.9%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.9%) 34 (43.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.7%)

