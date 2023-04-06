The New York Rangers (46-21-11) visit the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Rangers are coming off a 6-3 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Blues knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in their last outing.

The Blues have totaled 40 goals during their last 10 games, while allowing 34 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in three power-play goals (10.0%). They are 6-2-2 over those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to win Thursday's game.

Blues vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Rangers 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-165)

Rangers (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 9-7-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 36-35-7 overall record.

St. Louis has earned 24 points (10-2-4) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blues registered only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

When St. Louis has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-14-4 record).

The Blues have scored three or more goals in 46 games, earning 69 points from those contests.

This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-2 (20 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 51 games. The Blues went 25-21-5 in those contests (55 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 10th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 4th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 15th 31.8 Shots 28.7 27th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.2% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 73.5% 29th

Blues vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

