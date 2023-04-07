Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - April 7
Friday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic as players to watch.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
Bulls' Last Game
In their previous game, the Bulls fell to the Bucks on Wednesday, 105-92. Their top scorer was Vucevic with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Vucevic
|21
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Coby White
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Zach LaVine
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|1
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic is the Bulls' top rebounder (11.1 per game), and he puts up 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the league.
- DeMar DeRozan is No. 1 on the Bulls in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 24.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Zach LaVine is the Bulls' top scorer (24.9 points per game), and he puts up 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Patrick Williams gets the Bulls 10.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach LaVine
|24.4
|2.9
|5.7
|0.9
|0.3
|1.8
|Nikola Vucevic
|17.9
|9.3
|2.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|DeMar DeRozan
|17.2
|4.1
|4.4
|1.3
|0.4
|0.6
|Coby White
|13.7
|3.8
|4.9
|0.7
|0
|2.1
|Patrick Williams
|9.6
|2.9
|0.9
|1
|1.1
|1.5
