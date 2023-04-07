Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Bulls vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 114 - Bulls 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



The Bulls have a 41-39-0 ATS record this season compared to the 29-47-4 mark from the Mavericks.

Dallas (5-13-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (26.3%) than Chicago (5-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (71.4%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 51.2% of the time this season (41 out of 80), which is more often than Chicago's games have (35 out of 80).

The Mavericks have a .596 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-21) this season while the Bulls have a .413 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-27).

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively Chicago is the 20th-ranked squad in the league (113.2 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.2 points conceded per game).

With 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.

Chicago takes 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 75.4% of its makes coming from there.

