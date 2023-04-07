The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .261 with a walk.
  • In five of six games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Edman has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
  • Woodruff (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.667), and 11th in K/9 (12).
