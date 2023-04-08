How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 14th in baseball with eight home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .444.
- The Cardinals' .305 batting average leads the majors.
- St. Louis ranks 20th in runs scored with 29 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals rank third in baseball with a .368 on-base percentage.
- Cardinals batters strike out 6.6 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- The Cardinals average MLB's second-highest WHIP (1.645).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (1-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Chris Bassitt
|4/3/2023
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Charlie Morton
|4/4/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Dylan Dodd
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Bryce Elder
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
