(2-5) will go head to head against the (6-1) at American Family Field on Saturday, April 8 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 3 Ks, Jordan Montgomery will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Cardinals have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +135. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Dylan Carlson 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

