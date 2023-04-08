Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dylan Carlson -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate (2022)
- Carlson hit .236 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.
- In 73 of 130 games last season (56.2%) Carlson had at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (19.2%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games last season (130 in all), going deep in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson picked up an RBI in 31 out of 130 games last season (23.8%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (6.9%).
- In 47 of 130 games last season (36.2%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (7.7%) he scored more than once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|64
|.249
|AVG
|.226
|.342
|OBP
|.295
|.431
|SLG
|.336
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|48/27
|K/BB
|46/19
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.9%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (21.5%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|5 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.6%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (18.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Lauer (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
