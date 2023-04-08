Today's NBA schedule has three quality competitions in store. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Utah Jazz.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Utah Jazz play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets take to the home court of the Jazz on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 36-44

36-44 DEN Record: 52-28

52-28 UTA Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th) DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Walker Kessler (9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

Walker Kessler (9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.8 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7

DEN -7 DEN Odds to Win: -268

-268 UTA Odds to Win: +217

+217 Total: 226 points

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 21-59

21-59 MIN Record: 40-40

40-40 SA Stats: 112.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

112.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (30th) MIN Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Keldon Johnson (22.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Keldon Johnson (22.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -14

MIN -14 MIN Odds to Win: -1110

-1110 SA Odds to Win: +700

+700 Total: 234 points

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and ROOT Sports NW

BSSC and ROOT Sports NW Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 42-38

42-38 POR Record: 33-47

33-47 LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th) POR Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Russell Westbrook (15.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) POR Key Player: Damian Lillard (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -17

LAC -17 LAC Odds to Win: -1901

-1901 POR Odds to Win: +1046

+1046 Total: 230 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.