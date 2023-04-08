After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.548) this season, fueled by nine hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), with at least two hits four times (57.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings