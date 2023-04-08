Tommy Edman -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has three walks while hitting .250.

Edman has picked up a hit in five games this season (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

Edman has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

