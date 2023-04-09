The Chicago Bulls (39-42) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (17-64) for a matchup of Central Division foes at United Center, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX

NBCS-CHI and BSDETX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bulls average 113.2 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have a -652 scoring differential, falling short by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 110.7 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 118.7 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 223.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago has put together a 40-40-1 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has put together a 36-43-2 ATS record so far this year.

Bulls and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +100000 +35000 +600 Pistons - - -

