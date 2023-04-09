Bulls vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Bulls (39-42) host the Detroit Pistons (17-64) at United Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Pistons are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-5.5
|-
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games have hit the over in 37 out of 81 opportunities (45.7%).
- The Bulls have a 42-39-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Chicago has been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- This season, Chicago has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|113.2
|223.9
|112.2
|230.9
|227.9
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.7
|223.9
|118.7
|230.9
|227.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Bulls have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
- Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in home games (21-19-0) than it has in road affairs (21-20-0).
- The Bulls put up 5.5 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Pistons give up (118.7).
- When Chicago totals more than 118.7 points, it is 22-6 against the spread and 20-8 overall.
Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|42-39
|11-6
|37-44
|Pistons
|37-44
|29-34
|42-39
Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pistons
|113.2
|110.7
|21
|28
|22-6
|24-9
|20-8
|15-18
|112.2
|118.7
|7
|27
|27-9
|16-8
|24-12
|8-16
