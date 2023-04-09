How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at American Family Field. Jake Woodford will be on the mound for St. Louis, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 10 home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals lead baseball with a .307 batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 35 (4.4 per game).
- The Cardinals have the best on-base percentage (.372) in baseball this year.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.9) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.549 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Woodford to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Braves
|L 8-4
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Charlie Morton
|4/4/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Dylan Dodd
|4/5/2023
|Braves
|L 5-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Bryce Elder
|4/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-0
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Eric Lauer
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
