Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.500) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
