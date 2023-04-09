Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.

O'Neill has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

