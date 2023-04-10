After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .353 with a double and a walk.

Carlson has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Carlson has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings