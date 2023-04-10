Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .353 with a double and a walk.
- Carlson has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Carlson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- The Rockies rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
